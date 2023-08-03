Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 499.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,322,000 after buying an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 626,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,878 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS Trading Down 2.6 %

FIGS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

