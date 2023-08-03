Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

