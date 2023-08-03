Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 85,710 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,038,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,928,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,038,407.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,928,083.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $126,275.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,175.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,770. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

