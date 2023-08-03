Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REFI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.06. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.