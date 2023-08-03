Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

O-I Glass stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

