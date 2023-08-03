Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,394 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

