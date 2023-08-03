Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Via Renewables were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Via Renewables by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Via Renewables by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIA opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Via Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

