Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ST opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.