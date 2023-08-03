Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Resources Connection by 3,631.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $3,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $536.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Resources Connection

About Resources Connection

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.