Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National HealthCare by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.98 million, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.56 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.75%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

