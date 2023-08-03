Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Avantor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,893,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,007,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. William Blair lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

