Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.