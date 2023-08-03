Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.