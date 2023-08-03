Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 540.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $85,590,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,165,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 840,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

