Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

SEM stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

