Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137,200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

