Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

SPSC opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.46. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69 and a beta of 0.79.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

