Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 678.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,333 shares of company stock valued at $309,812 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

