Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $195,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,786.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $422,084.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $195,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,786.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,519 shares of company stock worth $13,924,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

