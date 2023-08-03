Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.