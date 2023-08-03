Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

