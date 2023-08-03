Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 871.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

