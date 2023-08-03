Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 87.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.8% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 960,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

