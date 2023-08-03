Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB opened at $75.47 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

