Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $9,569,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cactus by 13.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

