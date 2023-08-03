Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

