Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.61. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

