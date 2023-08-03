NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOW were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 287,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after buying an additional 105,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,489,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.62.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

