Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stake Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

