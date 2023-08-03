Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

