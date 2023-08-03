OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,263,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $109,189.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 3,277 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $109,189.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,713 shares of company stock worth $2,842,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NYSE OFG opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

