ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $93.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

