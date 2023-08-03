ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

