ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $100.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.