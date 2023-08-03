ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $130.00 at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

ON opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

