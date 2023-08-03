Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

