PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PACW opened at $9.03 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

