Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $473,000. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,997,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

