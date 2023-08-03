Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

