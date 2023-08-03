Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.67

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $7.85. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 126,105 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 10,022,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,249,319.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,414,661 shares in the company, valued at $197,999,443.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

