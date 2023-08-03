Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 449 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.39%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

