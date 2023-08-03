Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 698 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE:O opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

