Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 900 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.