Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937,699 shares of company stock worth $27,513,966 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.