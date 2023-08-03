Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -293.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.