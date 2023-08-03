Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 576 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $63,014,000. Amundi lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $434.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

