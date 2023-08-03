Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in CGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 317,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in CGI by 5.7% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 319,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 80,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE GIB opened at $99.40 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
