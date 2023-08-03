Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,590 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

