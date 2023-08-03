Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,068 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,011.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 7.5 %

SHOP stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

