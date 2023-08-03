Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

